$1 billion Powerball jackpot: How to buy tickets online or on your phone

While you can play the lottery in most states, only a handful sell Powerball tickets over the internet.

WASHINGTON — With more than $1.3 billion on the line between Powerball and Mega Millions this week, many people who don't often play the lottery may consider throwing in a few bucks for their chance at some big cash.

Monday's $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot is the fourth-largest prize in game history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash option, which most people pick, currently stands at $478.2 million.

While Powerball tickets are sold in all but five states, buying tickets online is much more restrictive.

Can I buy Powerball tickets online?

Whether or not you're able to buy a Powerball ticket online depends on your location.

If you don't live in one of those states, you may not be out of luck completely.

Another option that's popped up in recent years is courier services, like Lotto.com and Jackpocket, which allow players to order lottery tickets via a mobile app or website. Those companies go and buy the ticket on the player's behalf from a licensed retailer in their state, then upload an image of it on the app and securely store the physical ticket.

But location is again key, because these courier services are not available everywhere.

Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, DC and West Virginia.

Lotto.com currently operates in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will take place on Monday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central Time, 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time, 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time)

What days are the Powerball drawing?

Back in Aug. 2021, Powerball shifted to three drawings a week in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales. The drawings currently happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy Powerball tickets?

The cut-off times for buying Powerball tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. However, you should check with your local lottery. Tickets cost $2 per play.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion: Powerball - Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 billion: Powerball – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.58 billion: Mega Millions – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion: Mega Millions – Oct. 23, 2018 - SC $1.35 billion: Mega Millions - Jan. 13, 2023 - ME $1.337 billion: Mega Millions - July 29, 2022 - IL $1.08 billion: Powerball – July 19, 2023 – CA $1.05 billion: Mega Millions - Jan. 22, 2021 - MI $1.04 billion (est.) – Oct. 2, 2023 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?