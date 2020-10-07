President Trump 'looking at' pardoning Roger Stone as prison term set to begin

Trump has strongly hinted for weeks that he's considering pardoning or commuting the prison sentence of his longtime friend convicted in Robert Mueller's probe.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump hinted once again Friday that he may take action to keep Roger Stone, a longtime ally and confidant, out of prison.

Stone is scheduled to report Tuesday to start serving his three-year federal sentence. But Trump told reporters Friday that he's "looking at" pardoning Stone.

"I think Roger Stone was very unfairly untreated, as were many people," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Florida.

Fox News reported Friday afternoon that the president is expected to announce he'll be commuting Stone's sentence, and could make that public as soon as Friday evening.

Stone was convicted in November on all seven counts of an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election. The charges stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Trump has signaled for weeks that he could be open to granting Stone a pardon or clemency. In June, he retweeted a person's call for Stone to be pardoned, adding that Stone could "sleep well at night."