The hype was justified.

In a meeting of two of the NFL's best teams and most explosive offenses, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams traded explosive play after explosive play en route to the highest-scoring game in "Monday Night Football" history. But it was the Rams who came out on top in the shootout, securing a 54-51 victory thanks to Jared Goff's go-ahead touchdown to tight end Gerald Everett in the final moments and two takeaways in the finishing moments.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with six touchdowns on the night but threw two key interceptions late. He first was picked off by Rams cornerback Marcus Peters in the closing minutes, and then by safety Lamarcus Joyner with 13 seconds left to wrap up the contest.

Even the beleaguered defenses provided their own scoring sparks.

Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam had two defensive touchdowns — the first on a second-quarter fumble recovery on one of Aaron Donald's two sacks and the second on a third-quarter interception. But the Chiefs provided their own answer in the fourth quarter when Allen Bailey recovered a fumble on Justin Houston's strip-sack of Goff.

Monday night's outcome could have a significant effect on the playoff picture and race for home-field advantage in each conference. With the win, the Rams (10-1) stayed right with the New Orleans Saints (9-1) in the pursuit of the NFC's top seed. The Chiefs (9-2) are still ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1) in the AFC but face a critical final stretch.

