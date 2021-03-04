Attorney: Rapper DMX off life support, breathing on his own

The attorney confirmed DMX had a heart attack, but could not confirm reports that it was induced by a drug overdose.

An attorney for rapper Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, said the artist suffered a heart attack and is hospitalized. The news follows multiple industry reports that Simmons experienced a drug overdose.

Murray Richman, identified by WPIX as DMX's attorney, said the rapper was off life support and breathing on his own.

"But we are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest I am not a worried man at this particular point," Richman said. WPIX reports Richman could not confirm that an overdose was the cause of the heart attack.

#DMX attorney Murray Richman spoke to ⁦@PIX11News⁩ producer ⁦@AvaPittmanTV⁩ Saturday evening, stating the artist was off life support after suffering heart attack but breathing on his own. Richman has represented Yonkers-raised rapper for years. pic.twitter.com/S45hdVhBwO — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) April 3, 2021

The emergency happened at around 11 p.m. local time on Friday night at the rapper's home. DMX was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to TMZ, which first reported the news, and others.

There were varying, unconfirmed reports as to DMX's condition.

Multiple reports have pointed to the rapper's past struggles with addiction, and his multiple efforts to try and overcome substance abuse issues.

DMX experienced his rise to fame in the 1990s when he released his first album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” via the label Ruff Ryders along with Def Jam, in 1998. As Variety reported, in 1999 his release of “…And Then There Was X” went on to become his best-selling album and was certified five-time multiplatinum.