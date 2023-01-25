Razzies apologize for nominating 12-year-old actor

The Golden Raspberry Awards were criticized for including a child actor in their "worst actress" category.

WASHINGTON — The Razzie Awards plan to implement an age limit moving forward after receiving backlash for nominating a 12-year-old in the "worst actress" category.

While the Academy Awards honor the best films and performers, the Golden Raspberry Awards honor the "worst."

When the Razzies this week revealed their nominees for 2023, the decision to include 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong ("Firestarter") was met with widespread rebukes.

“...If you thought the Razzies would decide to be less mean-spirited this time around, think again,” wrote Variety’s Ethan Shanfeld of Armstrong's nomination.

“The [Razzies] are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong,” wrote child actor Julian Hilliard on Twitter. "Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse?"

Razzies founder John Wilson issued an apology on Wednesday, saying the "recent valid criticism" brought attention to "how insensitive we’ve been in this instance."

Wilson added that they would be removing Armstrong's name from consideration and would moving forward only nominate people 18 and up.

"We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices," Wilson said in his statement shared with multiple media outlets.

The Razzies are no stranger to criticism.

A past Bruce-Willis-specific category did not return for 2023 after the actor's family revealed he was struggling with aphasia, which was impacting his cognitive abilities. Previously, the parody awards show had created a "worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie" category.