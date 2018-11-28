R&B singer R. Kelly may believe he can fly but is he above the law?

A Jackson attorney has filed a motion as part of an ongoing lawsuit that says the singer's behavior proves Kelly believes just that.

Attorney Julie Noone is asking a judge to force the embattled vocalist to be deposed after missing a scheduled deposition in Jackson on Nov. 11 even though the entertainer was in town for six days, according to court documents filed Monday.

If the judge grants the motion compelling Kelly to appear for the deposition and the singer fails to show in 14 days, attorneys are asking for a default judgment in the case.

Noone is representing Hinds County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kenny Bryant in a 2017 lawsuit that claims Kelly and Bryant's then-wife, Asia Childress, had a sexual relationship in October 2012 and that the affair continued on and off over a five-year period.

"R. Kelly seduced Childress and encouraged their illicit relationship with various forms of communication, including live in-person rendezvous, phone calls, text messages, some of which were in the state of Mississippi," according to the lawsuit.

Bryant and his wife divorced last year.

“After R. Kelly refused to appear for his deposition purportedly due to his busy schedule, he was then seen partying at Jackson nightclubs all week long. R. Kelly has time to alienate wives from their husbands, but no time to take responsibility for the damage he leaves behind. We do not believe that R. Kelly is above the law, so we are asking the court to hold him in contempt," Noone said Tuesday.

Kelly's local attorney on the matter, Craig Robinson, couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.

Kelly played a Nov. 11 concert at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson but failed to show up at a scheduled 3 p.m. deposition at Noone's Jackson office before the concert. According to court documents, Noone set up the deposition on a day Kelly would be in town for the singer's convenience.

Not only did Kelly fail to show up for the deposition, he was seen in and around Jackson for almost a week after the show but never connected with Noone during that time to be deposed or reschedule.

According to Noone's motion to compel, Kelly was publicly seen the day after the concert at Northpark mall in Ridgeland, the Wednesday night after the show at Mbar Sports Grill in Jackson and late Thursday night at Last Call Sports Grill on Old Square Road in Jackson. Kelly also spent time with family in Mississippi during the time period, according to the motion.

Noone's motion says her law office has been trying to depose Kelly for a year and a half.

The R&B singer has a decades-long history of alleged sexual misconduct, settling numerous lawsuits out of court. In 2002, he was acquitted in a child pornography case stemming from an anonymous sex tape. He continues to be embraced by some fans, critics and the music industry and has never been found guilty of any charges related to sexual misconduct.

Although Kelly has admitted to liking younger girls and rough sex in his lyrics, he has denied he is a pedophile and pushed back against allegations that he operated a sex cult, as Buzzfeed reported in 2017.

According to reporter Jim DeRogatis, who interviewed the families of two young aspiring singers who have been involved with Kelly, the singer first stoked their musical ambitions, then began sexual relationships with them and moved them into his homes. At that point, they cut off contact with people back home, according to DeRogatis' reporting.

Time's Up, the organization devoted to helping women in the aftermath of sexual abuse, supports "Mute R. Kelly," a social media campaign started in late 2017 calling for boycotts of his music and further investigation into his behavior.

The founders of #MuteRKelly drafted a letter to the city and state asking authorities to stop the Nov. 11 concert in Jackson because of Kelly's history.

The letter addressed "To Whom It May Concern," raised questions as to why Kelly, who has been accused — but never convicted — of child pornography and domestic abuse, was performing at the government-run Mississippi Coliseum. "Is there no morality clause outlining who the facility is rented out to?"

The concert was held and state officials told the media they couldn't stop it because they were just hosting the event at a public facility.

A hearing date on Noone's motion has not yet been set.

