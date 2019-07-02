WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — If getting out of your car is too hard, but ordering delivery is too easy, Chipotle might have the solution for you.

Business Insider reports the company adding more test drive-thru lanes – aptly titled “Chipotlanes” – in several markets across the United States.

Drivers can order online and then go pick up their burritos…without ever leaving their car.

Food is served at a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Business Insider reports Chipotle executives said on a call to investors Wednesday the existing test lanes have boosted both digital orders and overall orders.

Chipotle announced strong fourth quarter 2018 results this week, pointing to a 10.4 percent increase in revenue, and a 65.5 percent increase in digital sales.

Currently, according to a release from the company, online orders account for about 13 percent of sales.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment on “Chipotlanes.”