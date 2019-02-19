Coveted free agent Manny Machado is heading to the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports.

Machado and the team have agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal, a source told USA TODAY Sports and the Associated Press.

The deal has yet to be officially announced, but it would be the largest free agent contract in the history of baseball.

Alex Rodriguez's 10-year, $275 million deal with the Yankees previously held the top spot.

Machado, a 26-year-old four-time MLB All-Star, spent the second half of last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, after being traded from the Baltimore Orioles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado reacts after hitting a double during the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Jae Hong