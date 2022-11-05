Two major drugstore chains limit purchases of emergency contraception

Due to increased demand for "morning after" pills, some chains added temporary purchase limits.

NEW YORK — CVS and Rite Aid limited purchases of emergency contraception pills to three per customer amid increased demand, spokespersons said Tuesday. Soon after, CVS decided to remove its restrictions after sales normalized.

A CVS spokesperson said the temporary limit was implemented after a rise in sales following the Supreme Court decision on abortion. On Tuesday afternoon, the company said it's in the process of removing those restrictions within the next 24 hours since sales had returned to normal.

CVS said it continues to have "ample supply" of the emergency contraceptive to meet customer needs.

Emergency contraception reduces the chance of pregnancy after unprotected sex, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says. It includes "morning after" pills like Plan B, which generally need to be taken within three days.

A Rite Aid spokesperson said the chain is limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer due to increased demand.

"Using (emergency contraception) does not cause an abortion," ACOG writes. "An abortion ends an existing pregnancy. (Emergency contraception) prevents pregnancy from occurring."

The CDC says emergency contraceptives aren't a regular form of birth control. Instead, they're taken if no birth control was used during sex, or if a birth control method failed.

Some types of emergency contraception pills, including Plan B, can be bought over-the-counter in the U.S. Other types require a prescription.