Tonight is the night actors celebrate their fellow actors.
Unlike other awards shows, the Screen Actors Guild Awards is all about the actors. The awards are given for acting, to actors by actors.
Actors from both the big and small screen will gather at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to celebrate each other at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
"Will and Grace" actress Megan Mullaly will host. She's only the second host in the history of the awards. "The Good Place's" Kristen Bell was the first to host the show, in 2018.
Two awards have already been announced. Actor Alan Alda will recieve the SAG Life Achievement Award. He's the 55th recipient. "Crazy Rich Asians" star Harry Shum Jr. is the show's ambassador.
The full list of winners will be updated live below. Winners will be in bold.
FILM:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
WINNER: Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
WINNER: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
WINNER: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
WINNER: Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
TELEVISION:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
WINNER: This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
WINNER: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER: GLOW
Marvel's Daredevil
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld