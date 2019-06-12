A U.S. military official says the Navy sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbor before killing himself was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling.

The official, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters not made public, also said Friday that G. Romero was facing non-judicial punishment. That is a lower-level administrative process for minor misconduct.

Relatives told Hawaii News Now that one of the men killed in Wednesday's shooting was Vincent Kapoi, Jr. His family said in a statement that Kapoi "will always be that easy going, fun loving, 'let's do this' man that will remain in our hearts.'

Romero also wounded another person in Wednesday's attack at a naval shipyard before turning the gun on himself at the storied military base.

The names of the other two have not been released.

Security will be beefed up Saturday's ceremony to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago.

In a second attack at a Navy base this week, a shooter opened fire Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. Four people were killed, including the assailant.

