Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19 while on air

The 'Today' co-anchor's sudden exit from Tuesday morning's show has now been explained.

WASHINGTON — "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie left in the middle of Tuesday morning's broadcast after testing positive for COVID-19 while on air.

Guthrie hosted the first half hour of the show, but then did not appear after 7:30 a.m. Eastern following her positive COVID test.

Sheinelle Jones, co-host of the third hour of "Today," provided viewers an update on Guthrie's disappearance at the end of the 8 o'clock hour.

"It has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive. So, of course as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Savannah Guthrie had to leave the show this morning after testing positive for COVID-19 during the live TODAY broadcast. pic.twitter.com/6TYJlr0bs5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 28, 2023

According to "TODAY," Guthrie first tested positive for COVID in January 2022 and tested positive again in May 2022. During the latter, she stayed at home for five days to isolate.