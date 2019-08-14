PHILADELPHIA — At least one gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police Wednesday afternoon, wounding at least six officers in a standoff that extended into the evening.

Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted around 7:15 p.m. that officers were trying to communicate with the shooter, imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries.

All the officers' injuries were considered non-life-threatening, Gripp said. The shooting situation remained active at 7 p.m.

Authorities say police were serving a warrant in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood before gunfire started around 4:30 p.m. A heavy police presence remains in the neighborhood.

Officials said President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been briefed on the shooting and are monitoring the situation.

Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence, with dozens of squad cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn. Gunshots continued to be heard late into the afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, Gripp said. But the hospital would not provide the officers' conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police asked news helicopters to stay away from the area.

Philadelphia police stage as they respond to an active shooting situation, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

AP