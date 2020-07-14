Closest-ever images of sun to be released Thursday

The Solar Orbiter was halfway between Earth and the sun when it snapped the photos last month, and it's set to get even closer.

NASA this week will reveal the closest images ever taken of Earth's sun. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will hold a joint news conference Thursday at 8 a.m. EDT to release the first data captured by the Solar Orbiter.

Scientists say the sun-gazing spacecraft made its first close approach to the sun on June 15, about 48 million miles. That's about half the distance between Earth and the star. Solar Orbiter turned on all 10 of its instruments together for the first time, NASA said, allowing it to capture the closest-ever images of the star.

It took about a week to transmit all the image data back to Earth.

The mission eventually aims to get close-up views of the sun's polar regions and observe its magnetic activity for the first time.

After a slingshot around Venus, Solar Orbiter expected to make its first close solar pass in early 2022 and come within 26 million miles of the sun -- 12 million miles closer to the sun than Mercury. At that distance, it will face temperatures up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit.

"So, this is about the temperature of melting aluminum and it's an aluminum spacecraft, so we have to protect it from the sun. And we do this by putting a heatshield on the top and we basically hide behind the heatshield for the full ten years of the mission and we point the spacecraft exactly at the sun, so that we hide always in the shadow," Ian Walters, Solar Orbiter Project Manager, said.

"Of course, we have to look through the heatshield sometimes to take pictures. So, we have six windows, or apertures, which we open when we want to take pictures and then the instruments themselves, of course, are then going to get very hot. So, the instruments have designed their own instruments to survive those intense temperatures," Walter said.

If the mission works as expected, Solar Orbiter will be able to take the first images of the sun's poles as well as investigate the heliosphere and solar wind.