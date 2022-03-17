St. Patrick's Day 2022 Deals: green food and extra savings

Save a little green this St. Patrick's Day with some shamrock-themed deals this year.

WASHINGTON — As spring creeps up on Americans, it's time to celebrate something green! That's right, St. Patrick's Day is upon us.

Don't forget to wear green if you go out, unless you like being pinched. And if you see a small man with a pot of gold, you might be a sudden millionaire. But even if not, you can still enjoy plenty of deals as various restaurants celebrate.

Be sure to check with your local restaurant on these deals as they may vary by locality.

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering $5 "Saintly Sips" for St. Patrick's Day, including the "Tipsy Leprechaun" and the "Pot O' Gold Colada."

Krispy Kreme

The donut-maker's traditional Original Glazed Doughnuts are getting a green makeover today, and anybody who visits a participating store wearing green will get one free green glazed doughnut.

McDonald's

McDonalds will have their limited time Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry available at participating stores. Anybody who downloads the app and joins the MyMvDonald's Rewards program through March 31 will get a free large fry.

Sheetz

The widespread convenience store is serving their Lucky Green Mint Milkshake through April 6.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering their Cinnabon Delight Coffee for 50 cents to anybody who has downloaded their app and makes a breakfast purchase of $1 or more.

Chili's

If you're up for a $5 margarita, Chili's Margarita of the Month for March is called the Lucky Jameson. It's made of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Tequila, triple sec and fresh sour.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is offering a sweet treat for St Patrick's Day: two breakfast-inspired options made with Lucky Charms cereal. The two limited-time deserts are available through March 31.

The first is the "Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow" cone, featuring a specially-made Lucky Charms ice cream topped with the cereal's iconic marshmallows, whipped cream and gold glitter, all served in a waffle cone.

If a cone's not your style, try the "Sprinkled with Charms" milkshake, which is a blended shake with Lucky Charms ice cream, topped with whipped cream, marshmallows and gold glitter.

Del Taco