'Stranger Things' writers say spinoff will be '1000% different'

As Netflix's "Stranger Things" prepares its fifth and final season, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer reveal their plans for a spinoff of the 80s-themed show.

WASHINGTON — On the heels of a record-breaking season four, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased their plans for a spinoff show based on the sci-fi world of Hawkings, Indiana.

While fans had previously speculated that the spinoff would revolve around beloved characters like Eleven or Dustin, the Duffer Brothers said the spinoff is going to be "1000% different."

"That's not interesting to me because we've done all that," the Duffer brothers said on Josh Hororwitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. " We've spent i don't know how many hours exploring all that. "

However, that's not to say the spinoff will stray away completely from its predecessor, as the two are still linked. The Duffer brothers said the biggest tie between Stranger Things and the spinoff are the storytelling tones.

“The most important connective tissue I would say is the storytelling sensibility of it,” one of the brothers said. “There is story that connects to the ‘Stranger Things’ world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”

As gears turn for the final season of Stranger Things, the brothers said they would be willing to hand over the reins to a new generation for the new show.

" We have other stuff that we want to do and other stories, so hopefully we find that right person to pass the baton to," they said on the podcast.

On Wednesday, Netflix and the Duffer Brothers announced Upside Down Pictures, a new film and television production company as part of the show creators' deal with Netflix.

The streaming company also confirmed the new spinoff series in a news release along with other projects the brothers intend to pursue, like a series adaptation of The Talisman.

Despite Netflix confirming the spinoff series, the streaming company hasn't revealed what the series will be about. The Duffer Brothers said only Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, has guessed the idea for the spinoff.