The biggest day of the Democratic primary campaign has arrived as Super Tuesday is here.

About a third of all delegates will be up for grabs as people across the country head to the polls in fourteen states and one U.S. territory.

With five candidates still in the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination, Super Tuesday could greatly impact the race to face President Donald Trump in November.

What time do polls close in each state?

Alabama: 7 p.m. CST

Arkansas: 7:30 p.m. CST

California: 8 p.m. PST

Colorado: 7 p.m. MST

Massachusetts: 8 p.m. EST

Maine: 8 p.m. EST

Minnesota: 8 p.m. CST

North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. EST

Oklahoma: 7 p.m. CST

Tennessee: 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST (State is split between two time zones)

Texas: 7 p.m. CST

Utah: 8 p.m. MST

Virginia: 7 p.m. EST

Vermont: 7 p.m. EST

The first polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern in Virginia and Vermont, while California's polling locations stay open until 8 p.m. Pacific.

With polls closing at different times throughout the night, results could come in waves and go late into the evening. However, all of the results will likely not be known on Tuesday. California, which offers up the most delegates on Super Tuesday, may not have final results for several days because mail-in ballots with postmarks on election day are accepted.

A look at the delegates at stake from each state on Super Tuesday 2020.

