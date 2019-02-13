Target is recalling some sizes of Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots because the unicorn horn can detach and pose a choking hazard for children. There have been four reported incidents of the horn detaching but no reports of injuries.

The sizes in the recall are sizes 5-13 and size 1.

Target describes the boots as white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter, and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and colored gray. The base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and has blue faux fur. The back and sides of the boots have multi-colored stripes.

Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots were recalled by Target on Feb. 12, 2019, due to concerns the unicorn horn can fall off and pose a choking hazard.

Target / CPSC

The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX. The XX corresponds to a specifically sized boot, Target said. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot.

Anyone who has the boots is advised to keep the boots away from children and return them to any Target for a full refund.

Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots were recalled by Target on Feb. 12, 2019, due to concerns the unicorn horn can fall off and pose a choking hazard.

Target / CPSC