TIME unveils 4 finalists for 2020 Person of the Year

WASHINGTON — TIME magazine has announced the four candidates still in the running to be named its 2020 Person of the Year.

The magazine revealed Thursday morning its shortlist includes President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, The Movement for Racial Justice, and Dr. Anthony Fauci and Frontline Health Workers.

TIME's 2020 Person of the Year will be announced Thursday evening.

The magazine's editor-in-chief said this was the "hardest year" to narrow down to just four candidates.

"This is the hardest year that I've been involved in. So many massive stories all over the world...racial justice, the pandemic, presidential election, wildfires, a really, really challenging year to make this call," TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal explained.

TIME has selected a Person of the Year for the past 92 years. In 2019, climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year, becoming the youngest person in history to receive the honor.

Earlier this month, the magazine announced it had named a 15-year-old Colorado scientist and inventor as its first-ever "Kid of the Year."