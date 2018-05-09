Toyota is recalling more than 1 million vehicles worldwide -- including approximately 192,000 Prius hybrids in the U.S. -- because of a wiring problem that could lead to a fire, the company announced Wednesday. The U.S. recall involves model years 2016-2018.

The problem is with part of the engine wire harness in the Power Control Unit. The harness could contact the cover and wear over time. Toyota says that could lead to a short circuit which can generate heat, and potentially a fire.

Affected customers will be contacted by mail later this month to determine if repairs are needed. The repairs at Toyota dealerships will be free.

Customers with questions can call 1-800-331-4331.

More than half the recalled vehicles are in Japan, according to Reuters.



© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA