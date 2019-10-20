President Donald Trump has ditched plans to hold the Group of Seven summit at his Florida golf resort next year after facing intense criticism.

He tweeted Saturday night that his staff is no longer considering Trump National Doral Miami as the host site for the G-7 meeting in 2020.

Trump says they are searching for another site, including Camp David, the presidential retreat.

FILE - This June 2, 2017 file frame from video shows the Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. The White House says it has chosen President Donald Trump's golf resort in Miami as the site for next year's Group of Seven summit. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)

AP