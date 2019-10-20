President Donald Trump has ditched plans to hold the Group of Seven summit at his Florida golf resort next year after facing intense criticism.
He tweeted Saturday night that his staff is no longer considering Trump National Doral Miami as the host site for the G-7 meeting in 2020.
Trump says they are searching for another site, including Camp David, the presidential retreat.
AP