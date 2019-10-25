WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she will focus on her White House bid and not run for a fifth term to her congressional seat. The congresswoman from Hawaii made the announcement early Friday.

"As President, I will immediately begin work to end the new Cold War and nuclear arms race, end our interventionist foreign policy of carrying out regime change wars, and redirect our precious resources towards serving the needs of the people here at home," Gabbard said in a video on her website, specifically addressing the people of Hawaii. "As such, I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020, and humbly ask you for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States."

While lagging behind in a crowded Democratic presidential field, Gabbard has gotten renewed attention lately after a heated argument with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Hawaii congresswoman fought back after Clinton said in a recent interview that she believes Republicans have "got their eye on somebody who's currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate." Clinton, the former senator, U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, did not name Gabbard directly.

The squabble seemed to give Gabbard renewed energy on the campaign trail.

She has yet to qualify for the next debate on Nov. 20. While Gabbard has met the fundraising requirements, she is lagging in the required polling necessary to make the stage. The deadline to qualify is Nov. 13.

