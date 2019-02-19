It seems like every day Twitter users are arguing over something new, and the prevailing subject for the past few days has been...bath towels?

If you've been on Twitter in the last 24 hours, you've probably seen an onslaught of home-goods related tweets. The debate started when Abdul Dremali, host of the podcast "Unrelatable" asked his Twitter followers to settle a debate with his girlfriend. He wanted to know how many towels it was appropriated for a couple to own.

It was an innocent question from a couple who had "no frame of reference" on the subject. Twitter users, as always, had plenty of hot takes for Dremali, but the conversation really started heating up when Huffington Post writer Yashar Ali chimed in with his opinion.

Ali claimed that couples should own "a minimum" of 50 towels. If that seems like a lot of towels to you, that's because Ali broke them down into towel categories. He believes that a two-person household needs 10 bath sheets, 10 bath towels, 10 hand towels, and 20 wash clothes. In fact, he says that this is only the minimum, and that couples should own "preferably more."

It was a matter of time before everyone started weighing in on the proper people to towel ratio in an average household and making jokes.

Discussion on the difference between a bath sheet and a bath towel became an entirely separate debate.

Even Dictionary.com weighed in on the great towel debate.

Soon, like any good Twitter trend, Ali's tweet was turned into a meme and parodied. A whole genre of new Tweets emerged focused on lists of things that people should own.

Household expert Marie Kondo hasn't weighed in yet, but lets hope that all these towels are sparking joy for all of their owners.