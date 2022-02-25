Ukraine supporters rally at second protest at Texas Capitol Saturday

Just days after Russia launched a military operation into Ukraine, Central Texans are calling on global leaders to respond with action.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Ukrainian immigrants to Austin organized a second protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the Texas Capitol.

Some of the protesters spoke ahead of Saturday's rally, recalling what they've been going through since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the military operation into Ukraine.

"We started reading the news and we see the explosions in our hometown, which is Kharkiv," Max Korabelsky said on Friday. "It's like one moment, like all your life changes, you know, it's just one of these moments. We were really afraid that I can say that I was, I was never afraid like that before."

This afternoon, Max Korabelsky shared with me what he felt the first 20 minutes after hearing of his hometown, Kharkiv, was being bombed. He talked to his mom over the phone and could hear explosions in the background. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/Wcm0QGEpnb — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) February 26, 2022

Yuliia Korabelska, Korabelsky's wife, said the couple moved to Austin nearly a year ago. They visited family and friends in Ukraine for Christmas. Once they returned to the U.S., they were constantly on edge, worried Russia would launch an attack. Now, they hear bombs exploding in the background of phone calls with their parents.

"We need more help. We probably need even troops from NATO. We need more armor. We need everything," Max said. "The [safeguards] here are not working anymore and diplomacy is up."

"I feel like international law is not appreciated by Russia. They ignore everything that is happening," Yuliia said. "Diplomacy is not the option, and we just need to protect not only Ukraine but Europe, European Union, Balkan countries, Baltic countries, Poland and the whole world."

Yuliia Korabelska, Max's wife, fears this looks like the beginning of World War III. She and Max moved to the Austin area nearly one year ago and last visited family in Ukraine for Christmas. Ever since their visit, they've been on edge. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/mMQIlJkjoR — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) February 26, 2022

Joining Max and Yuliia at Saturday's protest, Juliia – who asked not to share her last name for fear of her family still in Ukraine – shared a message for global leaders as well.

"I would like to ask the world and Europe Union to wake up," Juliia said. "I would like them to help Ukrainian in fight [against] Russian aggression. I would like them to protect democracy and the freedom of right."

Tomorrow, people from central Texas will again call for global support of #Ukraine. Rallying in support of Ukraine for the second time since #Russia invaded. Hear from some of the protesters ahead of the rally tonight on @KVUE. pic.twitter.com/KhBjuoFteA — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) February 26, 2022

Juliia spoke at Thursday's rally at the Capitol as well. On Friday, she shared her worries about her family and friends still in Ukraine.

"My families, my friends and my relatives are under the missile attack in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. They say right now are hiding in underground and subways to protect themselves from the missile attacks," Juliia said.

All three want to see more direct action from world leaders against Russia and shared that sentiment on Saturday. The rally started at 12 p.m. on Feb. 26 outside the Texas Capitol building.

