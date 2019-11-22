Star Wars fans may never realize their dreams of flying in the Millenium Falcon, but now they can take a trip in the next best thing. Last month, United released a plane not in the typical United livery, but instead painted all black with a light-saber on the tail of the aircraft and the Star Wars logo in the back.

The 737-800 aircraft design is meant as an advertising tool for the latest Star Wars movie "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker."

In addition to the plane, United Customers will be treated to a Star Wars themed safety video and amenity kit. In addition, members of United Airlines rewards program will be able to use their miles to buy a ticket to a premiere screening of the movie.

While you can't specifically book a flight on the plane, you can try to catch it flying around North America. The plane can be tracked by clicking here.

United Airlines new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 737-800 aircraft will take flight in November

United Airlines

A design of an aircraft outside of the of the typical livery isn't uncommon for airlines. In addition to United, American, Southwest and Alaska are just a few of the airlines, which occasionally decorate their planes. Southwest has upwards of 25 planes with a unique livery, including several featuring the state flag of a variety of state's Southwest serves.

RELATED: Video shows lightning appearing to hit Emirates plane twice

RELATED: Safety board favors redesign of engine part on Boeing 737s

Painting an aircraft is not easy or quick process. According to the Wall Street Journal, It can cost upwards of $200,000 to paint a larger plane like a Boeing 777, while costing $50,000 to paint a smaller plane like a Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 require the plane to not fly for several days.