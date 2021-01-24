US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths.

The United States has now surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The new milestone was reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.



The news is a grim reminder of the coronavirus pandemic's wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second highest number of confirmed cases, at about 10.7 million.