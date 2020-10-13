Free meals waivers extended through end of school year

The move will provide no-cost meals to all children at 90,000 sites across the country until June 30, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending waivers for free meals for all children through the end of the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department announced last week.

“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are and however they are learning," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

The move will provide no-cost meals to all children at 90,000 sites across the country until June 30, 2021, the USDA said.