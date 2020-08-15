USPS announces temporary price increase starting late October

The U.S. Postal Service says it doesn't receive tax dollars and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund the operation.

Friday the United States Postal Service announced it will be temporarily increasing prices starting Oct. 18. The USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission for the temporary price increase, and says it will last until Dec. 27, 2020.

According to the USPS, the planned price increase was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on Aug. 6 and would increase prices on commercial domestic "competitive parcels." Those include, Priority Mail Express, First-Class Package Service, Priority Mail, Parcel Return Service and Parcel Select.

This week reports surfaced that the U.S. Postal Service had started removing letter collection boxes and reducing post office operating hours across several states.

President Donald Trump noted in a recent interview on the Fox Business Network that he is withholding money from the U.S. Postal Service as it readies be able to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.