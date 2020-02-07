Suspect identified in Vanessa Guillen's disappearance

Human remains were found both Tuesday and Wednesday in an area along the Leon River.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood authorities identified the suspect in Spc. Vanessa Guillen's disappearance during a news conference Thursday.

Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Spc. Aaron David Robinson. They said Robinson killed himself as officers moved in to arrest him late Tuesday night.

Authorities said Robinson was from Calumet City, Ill. and joined the Army in October 2017 as a combat engineer. Robinson was not Guillen's supervisor nor in her chain of command, according to officials.

Guillen, 20-year-old Houston native, was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood and she has not been heard from since, according to the Army.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed Tuesday human remains were found in an area near the Leon River, where a search for Vanessa Guillen was conducted on June 22. Additional remains were recovered in the area on Wednesday. Cadaver dogs led search crews to the additional remains.

The Army on Thursday said the investigation into Guillen's disappearance has involved more than 300 interviews, 10,000 investigative hours and working with FBI, Killeen Police Department, Belton Police Department, Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals.

At an emotional press conference Wednesday in Washington, D.C., the Guillen family said, while not yet confirmed, they believe the human remains found during a search the day before are that of Guillen's. More remains were found Wednesday in the same area.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command has confirmed a soldier identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Guillen shot and killed himself as police moved in to make an arrest overnight Tuesday.

A civilian, who is the estranged wife of a former soldier, was taken into custody, according to the Army.

Guillen's sister said Wednesday morning that she had previously met the suspect who killed himself, and she "could tell" something was not right about him. She said the man laughed in her face as the search for Guillen was still underway.

Family attorney Natalie Khawam said the man is the one who allegedly watched Guillen as she showered at the base. Guillen previously reported the sexual harassment to her family, friends and colleagues, her family said.