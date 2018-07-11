The Texas Senate race pitting Senator Ted Cruz against Congressman Beto O’Rourke has been one of the biggest races this midterm drawing the nation's eyes towards Texas.
And lots of social media users are pointing this out.
If you go to TEDCRUZ.com the screen is mostly black but the text "Vote and support Beto O’Rourke!!!” pops up.
THE QUESTION
What's going on here? Was Cruz hacked? Or is this unrelated?
THE ANSWER
TedCruz.com is a real site, but it isn't Senator Ted Cruz's actual page. That can be found at TedCruz.org.
WHAT WE FOUND
Domain registry information shows that TedCruz.com was registered all the way back in 2004. Eight years before Cruz ran for public office in 2012.
Archived images show that the site has been used to make statements in support of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in the past. They also seem to indicate that another man, also named Ted Cruz initially bought the site for personal use.
Whenever the site updates, it gains a boost in popularity and shares on social media, but any claims that TedCruz.com is the actual site of Senator Ted Cruz are false.