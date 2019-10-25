CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart are pulling 22-ounce bottles of Johnson's Baby Powder off their shelves after the FDA announced it found "sub-trace levels" of asbestos, according to multiple reports.

The discovery was made in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

Johnson & Johnson announced last week it was recalling lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, which was produced and shipped in the U.S. in 2018.

Johnson & Johnson said it does not know if cross-contamination led to a false positive, if the sample tested came from a bottle with an intact seal or if the sample was prepared in a controlled environment. Additionally, the company said in a press release that it does not know if the tested product was authentic or counterfeit.

"JJCI has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA’s own testing on prior occasions--and as recently as last month--found no asbestos," the company said in a statement.