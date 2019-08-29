More than 26,000 glass cooktops are being recalled because the products can turn on by themselves, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Whirlpool Corporation said it has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves, according to the recall alert.

The recalled cooktops have touch controls and were sold in stores and online from March 2017 through Aug. 2019, under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand names.

So far, there have been 14 reports of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of other products catching on fire. Additionally, two people have reported suffering minor burn injuries, the company said in its alert.

RELATED: Contigo recalls 5.7 million kids' water bottles due to choking hazard

RELATED: Another pig ear dog treat recall issued for salmonella concerns

Consumers should immediately turn off the unit at the circuit break and make sure other materials or cookware aren't left on or near the cooktop.

The Whirlpool Corporation is recalling 26,300 Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch control. The products can reportedly turn on by themselves.

Whirlpool Corporation

The recall includes the following model numbers: KCES950HSS, KCES950HBL, KCES956HSS, KCES956HBL, WCE97US0HS, WCE97US0HB, WCE97US6HS, WCE97US6HB, JEC4430HS, JEC4430HB, JEC4536HS, JEC4536HB, JEC4424HB, JED4430GB, JED4536GB, JED4430GS, JED4536GS.

The Whirlpool Corporation is recalling 26,300 Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch control. The products can reportedly turn on by themselves.

Whirlpool Corporation

Consumers looking for more recall information can call Whirlpool at 888-900-7897 or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com.

The Whirlpool Corporation is recalling 26,300 Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch control. The products can reportedly turn on by themselves.

Whirlpool Corporation