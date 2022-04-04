White House to host wedding reception for Joe Biden's granddaughter

Naomi Biden said she and her fiancé "are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House."

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting a rare White House wedding reception for their eldest granddaughter.

"We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead," Naomi Biden wrote on Twitter.

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said the family is “still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities,” adding that more details will be announced in the coming months.

“Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” LaRosa said.

Naomi, a 28-year-old attorney in Washington, DC, is engaged to Peter Neal, a law student. CNN reports that the two got engaged in September 2021 near Neal's childhood home in Wyoming.

There's a long but exclusive history of weddings at the White House -- 18 couples have been documented tying the knot. The last was in 2013, when an official White House photographer got married in the Rose Garden.

Other recent wedding ceremonies have been held elsewhere, with only the reception on White House grounds. George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush married Henry Hager in Texas in 2008, heading to the White House the next month for a reception.

The last time a First Family member got married on White House grounds was in 1994, when Hillary Clinton's brother Anthony Rodham married Nicole Boxer in the Rose Garden.