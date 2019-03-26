COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Conspicuous gallantry and going above and beyond the call of duty at risk to oneself are all qualities of a Medal of Honor recipient.

But it's no competition; at the heart of it receiving a Medal of Honor comes at great personal sacrifice.

A Medal of Honor is the highest honor given to a U.S. serviceman.

Seven out of the roughly 3,400 of those given out since the decoration's existence are housed at Texas A&M's Sanders Corps of Cadet Center.

“The Medal of Honor exhibit at the Corps of Cadets Center represents the seven medal of honor recipients from World War II who were all in the Corps of Cadets,” said Lisa Kalmus, the museum's curator.

To see just one Medal of Honor is impressive, so having several means the world to those on campus.

"It's one of the things that a lot of people. Most people will say 'wow,' it's amazing to even get to see one medal of honor, up close and personal, but to get to see this many of them is really substantial," Kalmus said.

Five of the seven medals at the exhibit were awarded posthumously. Only two of the men survived the war.

One of those, Eli Whitely, continued to serve his alma mater.

Kalmus told KAGS that he became a professor at A&M and also served as the president of the Medal of Honor Association.

On every medal at the exhibit is an engraving, a marker of their service.

The engravings show the name of the recipient, the location of the action, and with the date or dates during the time that they were cited for.

The dedication and courage is recognized by a medal, but remembered in the hearts of the recipients’ families and fellow Aggies.