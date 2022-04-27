4 killed in Biloxi shooting, Gulfport carjacking

Police say a 32-year-old man went on a violent crime spree Wednesday, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, before being found dead inside a store after a standoff.

BILOXI, Miss — The owner and two workers at a Biloxi motel along with another person in Gulfport were shot and killed in a crime spree that went across at least two cities and resulted in the suspect dying as well Wednesday morning on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

32-year-old Jeremy Reynolds has been named as the suspect in a shooting at a Biloxi motel, and an armed carjacking in nearby Gulfport, later followed by a two-hour standoff with police on Wednesday.

The motel shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Broadway Inn Express on Beach Boulevard, about 100 yards away from Biloxi Beach. Witnesses described the situation as a "chaotic scene with people fleeing the area." One of the victims, Mohammad Moeini, 51, of Gulfport, was the owner of the motel.

The other victims of the incident include 61-year-old Laura Lehman from Biloxi, who worked and lived at the motel; 55-year-old Chad Green, who lived at the motel and worked there as a maintenance man and William Waltman, a 52-year-old from Diamondhead, who succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Memorial Hospital.

“We’re just not used to those types of things happening in Biloxi,” said Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gillich. “We’re in shock."

Shortly after arrival to the Biloxi motel, Police say Reynolds carjacked one of the victims, and fled to the neighboring city of Gulfport.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, authorities said that the suspect barricaded himself in a local convenience store, where police tried to negotiate with him for over 45 minutes, before deploying tear gas, which they said was not effective.

Police say that the suspect did assault two people inside the store, believed to be the owner and one other person, but that both managed to escape.

Gulfport Police say that no shots were fired inside the store by Reynolds, or outside by police, however, Reynolds was found dead. It is not yet known how he died.

What's also yet to be determined is whether or not the suspect had a prior relationship with any of the victims. It is known however, that Reynolds has had interactions with police in the past.

Though police did not recover any weapons in Biloxi, a rifle and a handgun were recovered in Gulfport. Police believe the handgun was owned by the owner of the convenience store.