Charlene Britton, a follower of Baptist in Bryan, explained they think abortion is a hands-off topic because there is no right or wrong answer.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan-College Station religious figures shared their positions about the U.S supreme court overturning Roe Vs. Wade limiting the abortion options for women.

According to a Jewish learning website called "My Jewish Learning," those practicing Judaism believe that human life begins at birth.

Upon researching, we learned catholic believers believe that life starts at conception. Kevin Kapchinski, a director of Religious Education at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, said the topic of abortion brings a variety of religious reactions since it's a difference in human experience despite the faith.

"It's trying to capture the fact that it's a broad range of human experience regarding this, so when people react in powerful ways, it's according to their human experience, which can't be discounted or marginalized, said Kapchinski.

"The Catholic church is here for everybody. We support anyone who's going through challenging situations. People have a monthly picture of their child growing in the mother's womb, so there's no question about whether or not this is a child anymore," said Kapchinski

Brian Eilers, a Pastor at St Joseph Catholic School, said their doors are open for anyone who wants help, no matter their decision.

"I'm a Baptist believer and believe in the word of God," Britton said. "Because of that, it's just kind of hard to answer just a black and white answer because there is some gray there," Britton said.

LaShonda Mitchell-Davenport, a Christian believer in Bryan, said, "You shouldn't be able to tell a person what to do with their body. You know it's our body, what God gave us, and whatever we want to do with our body is between God and us".

St. Joseph's Church officials said the church would be extending help to anyone who wants it, regardless of denomination or religion.

According to Kapchinski and Eilers, no matter the denomination, or higher power you answer to, all agree that it all comes down to one person who decides.