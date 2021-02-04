Georgia man says former boss left 90,000 pennies in his driveway as final paycheck

Andreas Flaten said a note with an obscenity written on it was left on the pile of greasy pennies last month.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Andreas Flaten eventually received the $915 he says was owed by his former employer, though it's going to take a lot more work to cash all of it.

The money -- more like about 90,000 pennies in all -- was dropped off at the end of his driveway this month, WAGA-TV reported. All of them were some sort of a greasy mess.

"This is a childish thing to do," Flaten told the TV station.

Flaten left his job at A OK Walker Autoworks late last year and expected a final paycheck, according to WAGA-TV. After a while, he reportedly turned to the Georgia Department of Labor to see if they could help out.

He eventually noticed the final payment with a note on top: "F--- you." All of the pennies were covered with some sort of oily substance.

Flaten told WGCL-TV he left the auto shop because of a toxic work environment, noting he thinks the person behind the penny drop is owner Miles Walker.

"I don't know if I did that or not," Walker said in an interview with WGCL-TV. "I don't really remember...It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters. He's a f****** weenie for even bringing it up."

Just several hundred pennies, maybe a few dollars, were completely cleaned up in an hour and a half, Flaten told WAGA-TV.

According to the Associated Press, when Bellevue, Washington-based Coinstar heard the story, the company decided a change was in order. They picked up Flaten’s coins on Thursday and rounded up the amount to give him a $1,000 check.