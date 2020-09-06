Houston speed artist Ange Hillz creates stunning tribute to George Floyd during funeral

The artist revealed the black-and-white painting during a rendition of Sam Cooke's classic "A Change is Gonna Come."

HOUSTON — While Houston gospel singer Dray Tate belted out a stirring rendition of Sam Cooke's classic civil rights anthem "A Change is Gonna Come" during the Tuesday funeral for George Floyd, behind him, an artist worked in white paint on a black backdrop.

The artist is Ange Hillz, a Houston-based "speed artist," known for racing paint across canvas to reveal stunning portraits in mere minutes -- or even seconds.

According to HIllz's bio, the Rwanda-born artist has appeared on local media and at corporate events.

Floyd was killed on Memorial Day at the hands of Minneapolis police. In the weeks since, he has become an icon for social change and police reform.

Thousands attended a public memorial for Floyd in Houston on Monday. Tuesday's private funeral was attended by family, friends, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities, including JJ Watt, Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum, among others.

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a pre-taped, emotionally wrought message to the family prior to Reps. Al Green and Sheila Jackson Lee's stirring remarks.

Gospel singers Pastor Kim Burrell, Kathy Taylor, Cal Wayne, Michael Tolds also performed throughout the "home-going" ceremony.

A special horse-drawn carriage was commissioned to take Floyd's body from the Fountain of Praise Church to his entombment at Houston Memorial Gardens. Funeral organizers said he will be buried next to his mother.