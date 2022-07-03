Lockdown lifted after armed intruders enter Joint Base Andrews; 2nd intruder not yet found

One person was apprehended Sunday and a search continues for a second intruder.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A lockdown at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) has been lifted Monday after a vehicle drove through the security checkpoint late Sunday night and ignored base personnel. A 17-year-old male was apprehended Sunday and had posession of a firearm and a search continues for a second intruder, according to officials.

However, according to the base, no shots were fired and there was not an "active shooter situation."

Officials conducted a full sweep and found evidence Monday that the base intruder left the installation, according to a statement posted on the JBA Facebook page.

The Main Gate reopened for full capacity Monday morning at approximately 3 a.m. and the Virginia Gate will also remain open.

Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews said he apologizes "for the inconvenience some experienced while traveling to and from base last night."

Officials said there is an ongoing investigation of this incident.

According to officials, units from Prince George's County Police, Maryland Sate Police, Metropolitan Police Department and the office of Special Investigation worked in collaboration with JBA Defenders to clear the base.

"The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remains at large," the base said on its Facebook post.

The incident happened around 9 p.m., shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris left the base onboard Marine 2 after returning from a trip to mark the "Bloody Sunday" anniversary in Selma.

Four members of the Cabinet had accompanied Harris on the trip and it's unclear whether they left before the intruders got on the base.

The base said it will post further updates on Facebook as more details are confirmed.

