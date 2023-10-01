A new monument is coming to Veterans Park

A standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be made into a focal point in the Never Forget Garden Memorial at Veterans Park.

BRYAN, Texas — A standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will become a focal point in the Never Forget Garden Memorial at Veterans Park.

The contract for the monument was signed with Watson Signs and Monuments by the Never Forget Garden Memorial Committee, partnering with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.

"We hope that it will be an educational opportunity for families of all ages to come and learn about the conflicts that our country has been involved in but also to have the opportunity to come to this memorial and learn that there are soldiers that died throughout the war.” said Sherry Frisk, a member of the Never Forget Garden Memorial Committee.

Located toward the Wall of Honor at Veterans Park, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial will include a seven-foot monument with a laurel wreath, a plaza with a granite star in the middle, and a park bench for visitors to reflect on the sacrifices made by our country’s veterans. Two pedestals will recognize flag donors.

Personalized brick pavers for the Never Forget Garden are being ordered now for the plaza through donations and will line the inside boundary of the plaza.

Local native and adapted plants are planned for the garden to provide a peaceful, restful setting for remembering our unknown Americans who gave their all. The Never Forget Garden plaque is from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Honor Guard Society and was donated by Roy May, who was a Sentinel.

"This is the place people can come and show their respect and honor those who lost not only their lives but their literal identities." reflected Frisk.