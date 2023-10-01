Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial to break ground on new monument on Wednesday, March 22

The groundbreaking ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park & Athletic Complex in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a new monument was announced for the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in January, the date of the groundbreaking ceremony for the new monument has been revealed, according to a release from the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the Veterans Park & Athletic Complex at 3101 Harvey Rd. in College Station. The plaza will be 21 feet by 30 feet with a seven-foot granite monument that will be the symbol for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Additionally, a memorial garden, plaza, granite star, recognition pedestals, engraved bricks/pavers, Never Forget Garden plaques from the Honor Guard Society of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and a wrought iron bench will also be included in the memorial.

According to the release, over half of the project's projected budget has been raised, and the memorial is expected to be completed later in the year. More information on special donations can be found in the organization's brochure here.