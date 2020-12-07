Watch live: Crews responding to fire, explosion on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews are responding to a fire and explosion onboard a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego which injured several sailors Sunday morning, according to authorities. A three-alarm fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) was reported at 8:51 a.m. at the base located on 32nd Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. San Diego is the ship's homeport.

SDFD is assisting in battling the fire and is in a unified command with Federal Fire.

The extent of the fire was unknown as of mid-morning but smoked could be seen from a distance.

Just before 11 a.m., SDFD reported an explosion on the ship resulted in at least one injury. A few minutes before that they reported they were treating several sailors for a variety of injuries.

The explosion can be heard in the video below. Note: Some adult language may be heard in the background of the video.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

