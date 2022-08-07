Wreaths Across America of Brazos Valley is encouraging donations to be given towards the wreaths and the memorial.

BRYAN, Texas — The fundraiser will go to the installation of The Veterans of the Brazos Valley memorial.

Chapter officials announced that they would open the memorial on November 11. They plan to put a monument near the Bryan City Cemetery.

Ellen Fuller, the volunteer Co-Chair for Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley, said July would be the month for others to give to the organization, they have already raised donations for the memorial, but people should donate towards wreaths and the monument itself.

Fuller said this memorial would be the only memorial available in the Brazos Valley to the veterans from across the seven-county region.

According to Fuller, the Opportunity to Do Good Twice celebrates these groups.

It highlights the opportunity to 'do good twice' through the sponsorship of veterans' wreaths through the organization's $5 back Group Sponsorship Program.

"You get to do good twice. First, you get to sponsor a wreath through Wreaths Across America through Brazos Valley Gold Star Help. So ten dollars gets a wreath, and then five dollars goes to that memorial," said Fuller.

The website also explains how the Wreaths will honor an American Hero on their national Wreaths Across America Day and the sponsored wreaths. The day is for placing wreaths, learning, and remembering the veterans.

According to their website, Donors can give $15 for wreath sponsorship and gives back $5 for the group to use for their mission, which includes programs helping veterans, military families, youth, and more, in communities across the country. You can search for a group you support on their website to donate.