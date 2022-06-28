KAGS joins media coalition request answers after Uvalde shooting

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin got a letter from KAGS' parent company TEGNA and joined in a media coalition to get more information about the shooting.

BRYAN, Texas — A six-paragraph letter outlines options for the city of Uvalde to release more information about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

KAGS'S parent company TEGNA joins a media coalition of local and national media trying to gain more insight into the tragedy and the response by city and state officials.

The coalition’s efforts are for us to help understand what happened and what we can learn from it so that it doesn’t happen again.

KAGS is committed to getting the truth. We will be open and honest with you in our process and what we find.