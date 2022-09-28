Texans send assistance to Floridians who await Hurricane Ian

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian was barreling towards Florida's west coast at 155 miles per hour, just two miles away from being category five storm.

CENTRAL, Texas — People across Texas are sending aid to Floridians as Hurricane Ian makes landfall on their west coast.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was a category four hurricane, nearing Florida at 155 Miles Per Hour.

Governor Gregg Abbott has sent Texas A&M Task Force One to Florida, ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Texas is sending first responders to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.



The spirit of our state is helping one another in times of need.



Cecilia & I pray for all who are impacted by this storm.https://t.co/y7Mlm37xVo — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 27, 2022

The team is comprised of 45 people, six boats, and two canine units, and will be stationed right outside where the storm will hit.

700 other workers have been sent by the Biden administration to Florida.

"We greatly appreciate the the generosity of Floridians and aid the State of Florida has sent us during times of crisis in our state—and we are honored to do the same," Governor Abbott said in a press release.

6 News confirmed that an electric company that provides service to Central Texans will send assistance to Florida.

An official with Oncor said it's still fairly early as right now, but their goal is to get safely positioned so they can respond after storm impacts go through.