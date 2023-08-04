Navasota PD actively search for fled suspect

The incident happened around 11 a.m. today on a physical assault call.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are searching for a suspect that fled on foot late morning Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. officers responded to Wades Way Street for reports of a physical assault. When officers arrived on scene, the unnamed suspect fled on foot towards Navasota Independent School District's Webb Elementary School.

Navasota's Communications Director Bobbie Ullrich, through a news release said, "the Navasota Police Department contacted NISD to place Webb Elementary on a soft lockdown due to the incident of the initial call."

"Officers are in the area and have cleared the perimeter and properties around the school and remain at the scene," Ullrich said in the release.

Police are still searching for the suspect.