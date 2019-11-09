TAMPA, Fla. — They lived on top of a cemetery for years and didn't know it.

Today, the truth haunts.

Neighbors in Robles Park Village believe they have found a headstone from the city’s first Black cemetery, and the possible discovery is leading the Tampa Housing Authority to expand its investigation.

Archaeologists contracted by THA will be on-site Wednesday afternoon to remove the objects from the area. One archaeologist said it appears that at least one of the objects is similar to a rudimentary grave marker that would have been found at African American cemeteries during the time of Zion.

Contracted archaeologists will take the stones for testing, and might expand their ground-penetrating radar search.

A team of archaeologists from USF and Cardno recently discovered more than 120 coffins in the ground at Robles Park. They are formulating a workplace to assess how best to move forward.

Ninety-six people who live there will be relocated.

