COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College of Geosciences at A&M is celebrating their new state-of-the-art lab brought to the university by Trimble.

Trimble delivers products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds, and on Thursday afternoon, they did just that for A&M.

The college held a ribbon cutting of a new technology lab that will help their students and the world beyond the classroom with new software and hardware.

Students who will use the equipment were treated to company demonstrations.

“There’s total stations that can be used for land surveying, engineering, construction, they can be used at archaeological sites to locate anything of importance. There was also GNN receivers... positioning something to put into like, google earth,” said Mike Minick, from Altera, a company working with Trimble.

To the College of Geosciences, the new lab and technology that comes with it means the world.

“...In our ability to transform the way our students learn as well as how we can address some of the most critical questions that face society. From hazard mitigation to climate change, drought prediction,” said Dean Debbie Thomas of the College of Geosciences.

“Our students get to collect data and analyze that data with the most state of the art software... we cant wait to see what our students and researchers do with this equipment. It’s gonna transform the world.”