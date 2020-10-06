Officials give update on search for missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

CID has offered a reward of up to $15,000 for credible information that leads to finding Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

FORT HOOD, Texas — According to a press release from Fort Hood Media Relations Chief Christopher J. Haug, they are still searching for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen is a Fort Hood Soldier assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment who went missing on April 22.

The search continues both on and off Fort Hood by multiple military and civilian law enforcement agencies including U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Fort Hood's Directorate of Emergency Services, FBI, Texas Rangers, Bell and Coryell County Sheriff Departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens as well as local area police departments, according to the release.

Multiple special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command have called and met with members of Guillen's family from the date she was first reported missing.

On May 23, a meeting was held in-person with Guillen's sister Mayra Guillen, and virtually on June 8 with Guillen's mother, Gloria Guillen. The family was given a full investigative update and were encouraged to ask questions, according to the release. Agents have had multiple weekly phone conversations with one or more family members as well.

"Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is a highly valued member of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment," said Overland, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander. "We will maintain our resolve to locate Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and will continue our efforts until she is found. We will never quit searching."

Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood's Public Affairs Office director, reiterated,