OXFORD HOUSE IS A NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION HELPING PEOPLE BEAT ADDICTION ACROSS THE U.S.

TODAY THEY HAD AN OPEN HOUSE ON CLEARWOOD COURT IN COLLEGE STATION AND KAGS REPORTER JORDAN ADAMS STOPPED BY TO SEE WHAT THEIR ALL ABOUT.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Oxford house Inc. is a non-profit organization helping people beat addiction across the U.S.

Today they had an open house on Clearwood, CT in College Station.

Oxford Houses are homes individuals rent to live together in an environment that is supportive to their recovery from alcoholism and addiction.

“Being in a community where everybody has the same goal, trying to achieve the same thing and being able to use and build off each other, does make it great,” Outreach Worker Matthew McFarland said.

Each house is self-run and self-supportive, following a standardized democratic system. Making sure everyone in the house can feel safe and comfortable.

“Oxford House has been a true-life saver,” current resident Justin Wadsworth said.

They even hire from within. McFarland has been in recovery for a few years now and 8 months ago Oxford House changed his life for the second time.

"I’ve been extremely happy doing what I'm doing,” McFarland said.

With over 2,400 self-sustaining sober houses across the united states and more than 20,000 individuals in recovery living in houses at any time throughout the year, Oxford house is truly saving lives.

We’re actually trying to open up some new houses here shortly because the recovery community is building strong," Wadsworth said. "There are some new rehabs and treatment centers that are opening up in the area, and it’s just always a great resource for someone who is just getting out of treatment.”

If you would like to make a donation or get more information about Oxford House head over to there website right now.